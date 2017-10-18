Kenny Chesney to perform at Arrowhead Stadium in 2018

Kenny Chesney is coming back to Arrowhead Stadium in 2018.

The eight-time ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year is making 18 stops at major stadiums in part of his 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour.

Chesney will perform in Kansas City on July 14. Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay will open for him.

July’s show will be Chesney’s sixth visit to Arrowhead in the past eight years, making him the artist who has played most frequently at the venue. It will be Old Dominion’s third time playing Arrowhead, Chesney’s 2015 “Big Revival Tour” and 2016 “Spread the Love Tour” and marks Thomas Rhett and Brandon Lay’s first appearances at the stadium.

“There’s nothing like a stadium full of people coming together to remind you what life’s about,” Chesney says. “The energy, the moments, the fun. Every single one of these artists who’re coming out with us for Trip Around the Sun live their lives the exact same way: they work hard, they appreciate what they’re given and they love music every bit as much as they love life. I, personally, can’t wait to see this show hit the road.”

“Kenny Chesney remains one of the premier stadium show performers in not just the country music industry, but the music industry as a whole. He has acquired such a unique fan base and following through his time on the road that makes each of these shows a must-see event,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “Kenny’s concerts, and his loyal fans that attend them, turn Arrowhead into the biggest party around when he comes to town and we are looking forward to having him on the Arrowhead stage for the sixth time next summer.”

Presale tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday for Jackson County residents and at 10 a.m. Tuesday for Chiefs Kingdom Rewards members.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

