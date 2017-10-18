Randolph County man charged with rape, sodomy, 14 other felonies

Carl Sheets, 38, of Moberly, MO, was arrested in the 1500 block of Missouri Route-DD after a warrant was issued on Tuesday. (KCTV5)

A judge in Randolph County, MO, has charged a man with 16 felonies including sodomy, endangering the welfare of a child and rape.

Sheets has been charged with felony sodomy, felony statutory sodomy, three counts of felony incest, felony statutory rape, felony rape or attempted rape, two counts of felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, felony endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk with sexual conduct, felony abuse or neglect of a child, felony unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of felony second-degree domestic assault.

