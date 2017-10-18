Car goes over guardrail on NB I-35, backs up traffic near downto - KCTV5

Car goes over guardrail on NB I-35, backs up traffic near downtown loop

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Three northbound lanes of I-35 near the downtown loop are closed after a drove over the guardrail. (KCTV5) Three northbound lanes of I-35 near the downtown loop are closed after a drove over the guardrail. (KCTV5)
Emergency crews had to cut the guardrail into pieces to get it off the interstate. (KCTV5) Emergency crews had to cut the guardrail into pieces to get it off the interstate. (KCTV5)
Emergency crews had to cut the guardrail into pieces to get it off the interstate. (KCTV5) Emergency crews had to cut the guardrail into pieces to get it off the interstate. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Three northbound lanes of I-35 near the downtown loop are closed after a drove over the guardrail.

The wreck happened about 4:50 a.m. Wednesday near West Pennway Street. 

Emergency crews had to cut the guardrail into pieces to get it off the interstate.

Injuries are unknown at this time. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.