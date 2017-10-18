Car goes over guardrail on NB I-35, backs up traffic near downtown loop

Emergency crews had to cut the guardrail into pieces to get it off the interstate. (KCTV5)

Emergency crews had to cut the guardrail into pieces to get it off the interstate. (KCTV5)

Three northbound lanes of I-35 near the downtown loop are closed after a drove over the guardrail. (KCTV5)

Three northbound lanes of I-35 near the downtown loop are closed after a drove over the guardrail.

The wreck happened about 4:50 a.m. Wednesday near West Pennway Street.

Emergency crews had to cut the guardrail into pieces to get it off the interstate.

Injuries are unknown at this time. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.