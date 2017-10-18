Man charged in south Kansas City shooting spree that targeted bar, QuikTrip

Police say the suspect drove away and later fired multiple shots into the Quiktrip located at 10232 Wornall Road. (KCTV5)

A man has been charged with firing a weapon into a bar and a local QuikTrip store in south Kansas City.

Wesley Barnes, 34, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Barnes is accused of firing shots into the Waldo Bar at 7438 Wornall Road and a QuikTrip near 103rd and Wornall Road.

Court records state several people were inside the gas station or pumping gas at the time.

When they arrived, they found a car outside the bar that had been hit multiple times by gunfire. Officers say the shooting was a drive-by.

No injuries were reported in either shooting.

A $200,000 bond has been requested.

