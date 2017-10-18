Man charged in south Kansas City shooting spree that targeted ba - KCTV5

Man charged in south Kansas City shooting spree that targeted bar, QuikTrip

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Shain Bergan, Assignment Editor
By Kelli Taylor, News Reporter
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man has been charged with firing a weapon into a bar and a local QuikTrip store in south Kansas City. 

Wesley Barnes, 34, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. 

Barnes is accused of firing shots into the Waldo Bar at 7438 Wornall Road and a QuikTrip near 103rd and Wornall Road. 

Court records state several people were inside the gas station or pumping gas at the time. 

Officers were called before 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to the bar. 

When they arrived, they found a car outside the bar that had been hit multiple times by gunfire. Officers say the shooting was a drive-by.

An employee of the bar said the car belonged to one of the bartenders but both staff and police say no one was in the car when it was hit.

No injuries were reported in either shooting.

A $200,000 bond has been requested. 

