Gunfire rips through car, QuikTrip during shooting spree in south KCMO

Police say the suspect drove away and later fired multiple shots into the Quiktrip located at 10232 Wornall Road. (KCTV5)

An employee of the bar said the car belonged to one of the bartenders but both staff and police say no one was in the car when it was hit. (KCTV5)

Officers were called before 2:40 a.m. to Waldo Bar, located at 7438 Wornall Road. (KCTV5)

Police are searching for the person responsible for an early morning shooting spree that damaged a car outside a popular metro bar and tore through a gas station on Wednesday.

Officers were called before 2:40 a.m. to Waldo Bar, located at 7438 Wornall Road.

When they arrived, they found a car outside the bar that had been hit multiple times by gunfire. Officers say the shooting was a drive-by.

An employee of the bar said the car belonged to one of the bartenders but both staff and police say no one was in the car when it was hit.

Police say the suspect drove away and later fired multiple shots into the Quiktrip located at 10232 Wornall Road.

No injuries were reported in either shooting.

The Quiktrip is closed while cleaning crews address the damage from the shooting.

Bar staff at Waldo Bar say they have the suspect on camera.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.