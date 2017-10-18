Woman hospitalized after fire forces evacuation at KCK apartment complex

The lawyer for a local driver who was ticketed for speeding in a small town north of Hannibal says the city tried to force his client to pay an extra $100 fee for a speeding ticket.More >
Police are releasing the man who they say was at one time believed to be a person of interest in the disappearances of three foster girls.More >
Sometimes when you least expect it, good things happen.More >
He's a familiar sight at events around Kansas City. Now, 'Kansas City's Superman" will appear larger than life on a building in Westport.More >
A new playground is up at John Garland Park, and that's alarming to some Kansas City, KS residents. The park has a sordid past.More >
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >
Two weeks after a shooting on Mass Street that resulted in three deaths and two other injuries, the Lawrence Police Department said two men are in custody in connection to the shooting.More >
A Belleville couple are facing charges after a search of their hotel room in Caseyville found assault rifles, handguns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, police sayMore >
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador warned Monday that the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment."More >
Two people were shot in the 400 block of Denver Avenue in Kansas City Tuesday night.More >
