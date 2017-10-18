3 people helped save families from burning Kansas City, KS apartment

Witnesses say they saw a 10-year-old girl running out of the apartments, carrying a toddler and screaming, "fire." (KCTV5)

A woman in Kansas City, KS, was taken to an area hospital after being caught in a fire at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at 12:15 a.m. at the Terrace Pointe Apartments, located at 625 S 71st Terrace.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke pouring from a kitchen in a unit at the top of the building.

Fire officials say the woman was taken to the hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.

All tenants of the apartment complex were forced to evacuate due to the fire. They were later able to return to their homes.

Witnesses say they saw a 10-year-old girl running out of the apartments, carrying a toddler and screaming, "fire."

Tre James, Tra Juan and another friend ran through the complex banging on doors, waking up residents and helping them escape the flames.

“As I parked the car, my friend was already in the building knocking on everybody’s door like, 'Hey, there’s a fire, we have to go, we have to go," so I just turned around and I was right behind him," James said. "We started from the bottom floor and worked our way up.”

“It was a lot of black, it was just black and orange-blueish flame," Juan said. "When you got to the door you were just getting hit with smoke so it was one of those situations where you keep trying to do what you can to put it out."

The three friends helped one mother do a head count and realized not everyone was out.

“So we went back inside, knocked on their door they came outside and they were just looking around in shock,” James said.

The friend say they are just thankful they were there and able to help.

“I would want someone to come in and save me if I’m in that situation," James said. "So it’s just one of those opportunities, like, 'Hey, I’m not going to sit here and watch someone else suffer.'”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials say the complex's smoke detectors were set up and were going off.

