3 people helped save families from burning Kansas City, KS apartment

Police are searching for the person responsible for an early morning shooting spree that damaged a car outside a popular metro bar and tore through a gas station on Wednesday.More >
Police are searching for the person responsible for an early morning shooting spree that damaged a car outside a popular metro bar and tore through a gas station on Wednesday.More >
The lawyer for a local driver who was ticketed for speeding in a small town north of Hannibal says the city tried to force his client to pay an extra $100 fee for a speeding ticket.More >
The lawyer for a local driver who was ticketed for speeding in a small town north of Hannibal says the city tried to force his client to pay an extra $100 fee for a speeding ticket.More >
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >
He's a familiar sight at events around Kansas City. Now, 'Kansas City's Superman" will appear larger than life on a building in Westport.More >
He's a familiar sight at events around Kansas City. Now, 'Kansas City's Superman" will appear larger than life on a building in Westport.More >
Three northbound lanes of I-35 near the downtown loop were closed for nearly five hours Wednesday morning after a car drove over the guardrail.More >
Three northbound lanes of I-35 near the downtown loop were closed for nearly five hours Wednesday morning after a car drove over the guardrail.More >
Sometimes when you least expect it, good things happen.More >
Sometimes when you least expect it, good things happen.More >
A 19-year-old man is accused of drowning a 6-year-old Lynnwood boy he was watching and dumping his body into a trash bin.More >
A 19-year-old man is accused of drowning a 6-year-old Lynnwood boy he was watching and dumping his body into a trash bin.More >
Police are releasing the man who they say was at one time believed to be a person of interest in the disappearances of three foster girls.More >
Police are releasing the man who they say was at one time believed to be a person of interest in the disappearances of three foster girls.More >
The University of Missouri reports there is no longer a threat to the university after the woman who prompted the warning was found off campus.More >
The University of Missouri reports there is no longer a threat to the university after the woman who prompted the warning was found off campus.More >
A woman in Kansas City, KS, was taken to an area hospital after being caught in a fire at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out at 12:15 a.m. at the Terrace Pointe Apartments, located at 625 S 71st Terrace.More >
A woman in Kansas City, KS, was taken to an area hospital after being caught in a fire at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out at 12:15 a.m. at the Terrace Pointe Apartments, located at 625 S 71st Terrace.More >