Kansas City police investigate double shooting on Denver Avenue

KANSAS CITY, MO

Two people were shot in the 400 block of Denver Avenue in Kansas City Tuesday night. 

One of the victims has life-threatening injuries. 

The shooting happened at 7:25 p.m. 

