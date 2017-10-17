Principal: Staley HS students not injured after being targeted w - KCTV5

Principal: Staley HS students not injured after being targeted with BB guns

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Connect
Staley High School (FILE) Staley High School (FILE)
CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) -

The principal at Staley High School said students were targeted with BB guns after school on Tuesday. 

No one was seriously injured, according to an email sent to families regarding the incident. 

The students were practicing at the time of the alleged incident. 

The matter has been turned over to the Clay County Sheriff's Department. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.