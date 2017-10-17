Belton man recovering after being stabbed in his vehicle

Police are releasing the man who they say was at one time believed to be a person of interest in the disappearances of three foster girls.More >
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >
Two weeks after a shooting on Mass Street that resulted in three deaths and two other injuries, the Lawrence Police Department said two men are in custody in connection to the shooting.More >
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador warned Monday that the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment."More >
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >
A Belleville couple are facing charges after a search of their hotel room in Caseyville found assault rifles, handguns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, police sayMore >
Sometimes when you least expect it, good things happen.More >
A mother says an Atlanta hospital is unfairly endangering her 2-year-old son because of his father's mistakes.More >
Students at a New Jersey high school walked out of class in protest of a teacher who told three Spanish-speaking students to “speak American.”More >
The Red Cross is assisting people who have been displaced from their mobile home in the 4000 block of East Blacklidge Drive after a fire caused serious damage Sunday night, Oct. 15. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it may have started after someone used a propane torch to kill spiders, according to the Tucson Fire Department. An older woman was carried out of the home by her son with the help of neighbors, according to TFD. TFD said she sustained minor i...More >
