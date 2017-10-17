Belton man recovering after being stabbed in his vehicle

A Belton man said he was attacked by another man with a knife while in his car.

A surveillance camera overlooking Charles Barber's driveway caught the moment a man approached him early in the morning.

The stranger pulled a knife and threatened Barber.

"A gentleman walked up, asked me if I was doing all right," he said.

Barber said initially, he did what his attacker asked him to do. He put up his hands, but hesitated after the man asked for his phone. In September, Barber said, someone stole his wallet and drained his bank account.

This time, he tried to get away.

"I just turned the key, put my arm up and popped it into reverse," he said. "Then I put my arm up."

The security camera stopped recording right as Barber started his car. He says he went to a neighbor's house for help and that's when he saw the cut.

"I looked down and just...blood's dripping," he said.

Stitches were needed for his left arm.

Barber says he has told police about what happened and given them the surveillance video.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.