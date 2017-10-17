KU, Mizzou sell out ticket inventories for charity basketball ga - KCTV5

KU, Mizzou sell out ticket inventories for charity basketball game

All tickets are sold out for a charity exhibition game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers men's basketball teams. 

The University of Missouri said they were completely sold out in just two minutes. 

The game will be held this Sunday at the Sprint Center. 

Proceeds go to Hurricane relief. 

