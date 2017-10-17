'Kansas City's Superman' honored with mural in Westport

He's a familiar sight at events around Kansas City.

Now, 'Kansas City's Superman" will appear larger than life on a building in Westport.

Michael Wheeler is someone many Kansas Citians have seen over the years. The man with the gray beard and Superman costume can be seen and is often on the move.

The semi-retired pastor has been running around for decades, praying for peace wherever he goes.

"It's super," Wheeler said of the monument. "It's super...touching my heart."

Wheeler said the mural came as a surprise to him.

"A lot of people don't know me," he said. "They say, 'who's that cook out running?' Now they're getting the full story."

A local benefactor commissioned artist Whitney Kerry to paint Wheeler's image on a building near 41st Street and Penn.

It took him just three days to complete.

Kerr said he's enjoyed getting to know the man behind the cape and he hopes people view the work as a symbol of peace.

"People know who Michael is, but they don't know his story," Kerr said. "I hope they see the positivity he radiates."

