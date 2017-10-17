Wichita police: Kansas City homicide suspect possibly in Wichita - KCTV5

Wichita police: Kansas City homicide suspect possibly in Wichita

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
KWCH KWCH
WICHITA, KS (KWCH) -

Wichita police say a Kansas City man charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman could possibly be in town.

Police retweeted photos shared by the Kansas City, Mo. Police Department on Tuesday.

Kansas City police say 19-year-old Anton Hunter is wanted for murder in the death of 18-year-old Isabell Addison on April 30.

Police say a cash award is being offered in the location and arrest of Hunter.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2017 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.