Wichita police: Kansas City homicide suspect possibly in Wichita

Wichita police say a Kansas City man charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman could possibly be in town.

Police retweeted photos shared by the Kansas City, Mo. Police Department on Tuesday.

Kansas City police say 19-year-old Anton Hunter is wanted for murder in the death of 18-year-old Isabell Addison on April 30.

Police say a cash award is being offered in the location and arrest of Hunter.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 816-474-TIPS (8477).

