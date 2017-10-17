Pedestrian struck, killed on 215th Street in Johnson County, KS

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on 215th between Switzer and Antioch Road. (KCTV5)

Deputies were called at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian wreck near the 9500 block of 215th Street.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a pickup truck traveling west swerved onto the shoulder to avoid a parked vehicle and struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The pedestrian’s name has not been released. The driver of the pickup did not sustain any injuries.

