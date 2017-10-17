500 new jobs announced for Overland Park business

Hundreds of new jobs are coming to Johnson County.

UnitedHealth Group in Overland Park will be adding 500 new jobs.

"We have currently 2,500 employees in the state of Kansas and we're moving that up to 3,000," said Shawn Hoy, director of patient care. "A lot of the focus is on clinicians. We'll have nurses, IT roles also pharmacy technicians."

All of the jobs are expected to start before the company's peak season in January. Hoy says it helps raise the company's footprint in Kansas.

A job fair will be held Wednesday starting at 11 a.m.

