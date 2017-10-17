Two arrested in connection with Lawrence deadly shooting on Mass Street

Both men are from Topeka, KS, Ahmad Rayton, 22, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. (Lawrence PD)

This all started on Oct. 1 after police were called to 11th Street and Massachusetts Street after a shooting where five victims were found, and three of them dead. (KCTV5)

Two suspects had their first appearance in connection to a triple murder shooting in Lawrence.

Ahmad Rayton and Dominique McMillon were booked and brought into custody late Monday night.

Police are still investigating the case and say more arrests are anticipated as they talk to more witnesses.

While police have charged the two suspects, neither of them are charged with the three murders. And when police were asked about that during a news conference Tuesday, they simply said the current men booked have been “accurately charged.”

Lawrence police were near the intersection of 11th and Massachusetts streets on Oct. 1 about 1:40 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots.

At the scene, officers encountered a large crowd and several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. In total five victims were identified from the shooting.

Three of the victims sustained fatal injuries. They have been identified as Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee, Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, of Topeka and Tremel Dupree Dean, 24, also from Topeka.

Two victims were treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries and later released. They are identified as Royelle Hunt, 28, of Topeka and Tahzay Rayton, 19 , also of Topeka.

Police believe one or more individuals were specifically targeted in shooting while other individuals were bystanders in the area.

"The initial response was followed by two weeks of intensive investigation. Detectives and officers have worked over 200 leads to date, and this investigation is still ongoing," The Lawrence Police Department stated in a news release.

On Monday, with the assistance of the Topeka Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Shawnee County Sherriff’s Office, multiple search and arrest warrants were served in Topeka.

At the end of the day, Rayton and McMillon were taken into custody and booked into the Douglas County Jail on multiple charges.

"We are still investigating this case with the same intensity that has brought us to this point today, and will do so until all of those responsible are brought to justice," the department said.

There are still subjects police are seeking to interview, and they do anticipate further arrests in this case, but for investigative reasons, police are unable to provide a number of anticipated arrests or a timeline for when they might occur.

"Justice for these victims and the safety of our community are our primary concerns. To that end, we will not be discussing any details that could jeopardize this ongoing investigation and future prosecution," the department said.

Brown’s mother, Gretchen Brown, says that when she got the news of the arrests, while she was grateful for the work done, she was saddened overall because the shooting is indicative of a larger issue at hand.

“Why aren't people turning to these offenders and saying, that's not the solution, that's not the answer. Where are we in teaching our youth that there's other options?” she said.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation please contact the Lawrence Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785- 843-TIPS.

