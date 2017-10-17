Some residents alarmed by new playground at Kansas City, KS park

A new playground is up at John Garland Park, and that's alarming to some Kansas City, KS residents. The park has a sordid past. (KCTV5)

The park has a sordid past.

"I've actually lived in Wyandotte County all my life. Ever since childhood, we knew this was a bad place," said Melton McIntosh, a concerned citizen.

John Garland Park is tucked away near North Fifth Street and Cleveland Avenue.

McIntosh hadn’t driven by the park in a while, but he was shocked to find the park was open and renovated.

"We all knew coming up that it was contaminated and nobody was able to play down here," he said.

The Environmental Protection Agency once deemed the park “environmentally impaired.” It was a landfill back in the 70s, and due to community concerns about environmental health and safety, it was closed.

"Everything that's bad is buried up under this ground. It sunk into the soil. How could you trust a place like this?" McIntosh said.

A unified government spokesperson says they’ve spent more than a million dollars to ensure the park is safe.

There are fenced in areas that contain equipment to monitor and extract methane gas. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment helps with that process, and the EPA also has an air monitoring structure in the park.

Despite the changes, it’s tough for some community members to trust the park they were told to fear.

"It's all about safety. These are people in our community. If we don't care about our community, who do we care about?" McIntosh said.

More work is underway at the park. Walking trails, picnic tables and more upgrades are expected in the future, and the unified government says they wouldn't move forward with all this if the park wasn't safe.

