Kansas City police in standoff on East 114th Street

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A domestic violence call turned into a standoff in Kansas City, MO.

Police were called to a house in the 4500 block of East 114th St. 

When police arrived at the scene, the man refused to come out of the house. 

A woman told police her boyfriend assaulted her with a machete.

She was treated at the scene and released. 

Negotiators remain on scene. 

