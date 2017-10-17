Kansas City police in standoff on East 114th Street

A domestic violence call turned into a standoff in Kansas City, MO.

Police were called to a house in the 4500 block of East 114th St.

When police arrived at the scene, the man refused to come out of the house.

A woman told police her boyfriend assaulted her with a machete.

She was treated at the scene and released.

Negotiators remain on scene.

