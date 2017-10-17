Stranger's Powerball purchase prompts $1 million win for Parkville man

William Arrington occasionally buys a Powerball ticket when the jackpot gets high, but it wouldn’t take a jackpot to make one Parkville man a millionaire. (Missouri Lottery)

Sometimes when you least expect it, good things happen.

William Arrington occasionally buys a Powerball ticket when the jackpot gets high, but it wouldn’t take a jackpot to make the Parkville man a millionaire.

The Powerball jackpot on Aug. 19 was $535 million.

“I didn’t even think about it,” said Arrington. “The guy in front of me bought one, so I decided to buy one, too.”

Arrington used Quick Pick to choose his numbers, purchased his Powerball ticket, and was on his way. It wasn’t until a few days later that he scanned his ticket and the message “See Lottery Official” popped up.

“I got a copy of my numbers from the cashier and ran away,” laughed Arrington. “I did a little more investigating and figured out it was a $1 million ticket.”

Arrington’s ticket matched all five white-ball numbers. He told his wife he had won $1 million, but she was convinced he was just joking.

“She said, ‘Oh, my gosh, oh, my gosh, oh, my gosh.’ At first she thought I was lying to her. Sometimes I like to tell a story or two, but it’s had time to set in,” said Arrington. “Now we have a whole new set of good problems to have, just figuring out what we are going to do with it and do the right thing.”

As a family, they are still processing the big win and do not have any immediate plans for their prize.

Arrington said they do want to try and “help take the pressure off” some of their family members.

Arrington purchased his winning $1 million Powerball ticket at TempStop, 26550 Colbern Road, in Lee’s Summit.

