SHOWDOWN: Chiefs TE Kelce braves the world's hottest chip

All-Pro Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is known as an intense human being and squares off once a week with several other extremely intense men.

He recently faced an off the field test that took his intensity to a new arena.

Kelce took the #OneChipChallenge.

The challenge pits people against the Carolina Reaper Madness, a chip named the world’s hottest and made with the hottest chile pepper on the planet, the Carolina Reaper.

Kelce also challenged fellow National Football League tight end Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers to the challenge.

After taking on the challenge, Kelce shared his thoughts, saying, "The #OneChipChallenge was so intense, it was like eating lava and then just holding on for dear life until the fire faded. Trust me, this chip will show you how tough you really are."

Olsen, having also taken the challenge, noted "I can't believe I let Travis Kelce talk me into taking the Paqui #OneChipChallenge, but I couldn't say no to a little competition. It was like swallowing pure lava; I felt like the dragons from Game of Thrones. Everyone should try this, just make sure to have plenty of milk close by."

Paqui Chips, part of Amplify Snack Brands, recently announced the return of the world's hottest tortilla chip, the Paqui Carolina Reaper Madness.

The company says, unbelievably, the 2017 batch of Carolina Reaper Peppers is 25-percent hotter than 2016's, meaning that Paqui just smashed its own record for the world's hottest chip.

"The Carolina Reaper is bred for heat and heat alone. Last year's batch came in at over 1.5MM Scovilles, the hottest ever recorded by Guinness World Records," said Ed Currie of PuckerButt Pepper Company. "Our latest crop upped the heat ante to 1.9MM Scovilles, making the Carolina Reaper challenging for even the most daring of Pepperheads."

What makes the Carolina Reaper Madness chip so formidable is that it's seasoned with real Carolina Reaper peppers, the Guinness Book of World Records holder for World's Hottest Chili Pepper. The chip delivers such a tidal wave of heat that Paqui only sells it one at a time in a coffin-shaped box complete with warnings to wash your hands and keep out of the reach of children.

"People went absolutely crazy for the #OneChipChallenge last year, so we knew we needed to bring it back bigger and better for round two," said Jeff Day, Paqui Brand Manager. "Paqui is all about pushing the boundaries of flavor and spice, and we can't wait to see what people do for the second year of Carolina Reaper Madness."

Interested in taking the #OneChipChallenge?

The chips can be purchased at Paqui.com for $4.99.

