Standoff ends peacefully after man sets Overland Park motel room on fire

Officers were called shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday to the Knight's Inn located at 7220 Shawnee Mission Pkwy. (KCTV5)

A standoff is over Tuesday morning after a man set an Overland Park motel room on fire.

The man is now in police custody and was taken to a mental health facility to be evaluated.

According to Overland Park police, the man checked into the Knight's Inn, 7220 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., on Monday.

Investigators say the man locked himself in his room and started a fire. Police barged into the room and put the fire out. The man then went into the bathroom and locked officers out.

Police evacuated a few of the surrounding rooms as a precaution.

The man was not armed, police say. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.