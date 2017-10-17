Grain Valley schools increase police presence as precaution afte - KCTV5

Grain Valley schools increase police presence as precaution after social media threat

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Grain Valley Superintendent Dr. Marc Snow said in an email to parents that a student at Grain Valley High School reported the threat to school administrators on Monday.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -

There will be an increased police presence at some Grain Valley schools on Tuesday because of a social media threat.

Grain Valley Superintendent Dr. Marc Snow said in an email to parents that a student at Grain Valley High School reported the threat to school administrators on Monday.

The social media post referred to an anonymous threat about Grain Valley High School that allegedly was made on another social media site and warned students not to go to school on Tuesday.

School officials contacted the Grain Valley Police Department who says they have spoken with the student and their parents who say they have seen the original post. This is the second social media threat at the school in the last week.

Snow says nothing has been found to validate the threat.

“The Grain Valley Police Department is prepared to support us at our schools tomorrow morning,” Snow said. “All school district personnel are being made aware of this latest social media post so they can be especially alert tomorrow.”

School officials are encouraging families to follow their normal routines.

