Police: Two in custody in Lawrence deadly triple shooting

Two weeks after a shooting on Mass Street that resulted in three deaths and two other injuries, the Lawrence Police Department said two men are in custody with connection to the shooting.

Ahmad Rayton, 22, and Jacquez McMillion, 19, are in custody.

Both from Topeka, KS, Rayton is in custody on suspicion of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

McMillion is in custody on suspicion of aggravated assault and battery.

The three people killed in the shooting were 22-year-old Leah Elizabeth Brown from Shawnee, 20-year-old Colwin Lynn Henderson from Topeka, and 24-year-old Tremel Dupree Dean from Topeka.

The news is not connected to a standoff the department was engaged in Monday evening.

The investigation involved numerous agencies, according to police. A press conference will happen Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened Oct 1.

