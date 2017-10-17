2 arrested in shooting that killed 3 in downtown Lawrence

The area at 11th and Massachusetts where the shooting happened. (Eric Smith/KCTV)

Both men are from Topeka, KS, Ahmad Rayton, 22, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. (Lawrence PD)

Two weeks after a shooting on Mass Street that resulted in three deaths and two other injuries, the Lawrence Police Department said two men are in custody in connection to the shooting.

Ahmad Rayton, 22, and Jacquez McMillion, 19, are in custody. Both men are from Topeka.

Rayton is charged with attempted second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. McMillion is charged with aggravated assault and battery.

Court records show that Rayton spent time in a Kansas prison after being convicted of aggravated assault and endangering a child in 2014. He was released from custody on Aug. 2.

Police are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday morning to talk about the shooting. The investigation involved numerous agencies, according to police.

The shooting happened on Oct. 1 near 11th and Massachusetts streets.

The three people killed in the shooting were 22-year-old Leah Elizabeth Brown from Shawnee, 20-year-old Colwin Lynn Henderson from Topeka and 24-year-old Tremel Dupree Dean from Topeka.

A memorial has been set up to honor those killed in the shooting.

Parents of the victims say they are upset with the recent violence seen in Lawrence and in Kansas City, MO.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.