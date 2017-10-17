Man's death near 82nd, Lydia marks Kansas City's 115th homicide

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Monday evening. (KCTV5)

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Monday evening.

Officers located the man, who police say was in his mid-20s, on the side of the road in the 8200 block of Lydia Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, but according to police, it does not appear to be from natural causes.

The man's death marks the Kansas City's 115th homicide of 2017.

Police are looking for information about the case.

If you have any tips, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

