Kansas City police investigate homicide after man found dead on Lydia

Police are investigating a homicide in the 8200 block of Lydia.

Kansas City police officers located a dead male on the side of the road just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday night.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, but according to police, it does not appear to be from natural causes.

Police are looking for information about the case.

If you have any tips, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.