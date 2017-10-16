Wreck shuts down I-470 eastbound near Saint Luke's East Hospital

Authorities say a 3-year-old girl is dead after she fell into a grease pit at an Alabama ice cream shop and drowned.More >
Kid Rock announced Monday that he will visit Kansas City to ring in 2018 with the “The Greatest New Year’s Eve Bash on Earth.” The show, presented by 98.9 The Rock and 106.5 The Wolf, will be held at the Sprint Center on Dec. 31.More >
A person of interest has been named by the Tonganoxie Police Department in the case of three girls who reportedly ran away from their foster home.More >
Police say a man killed his girlfriend's 17-month-old son and stole her car stereo and laptop while she was in the hospital with her dying child.More >
Police in Kansas City are searching for the person responsible for robbing a CVS Pharmacy late Saturday night. It happened at about 10:37 p.m. at the store located at 6244 Brookside Boulevard.More >
A former Texas county employee has been arrested for stealing $1.2 million worth of fajitas.More >
A man arrested in Florida after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for meth has received a $37,500 settlement.More >
As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.More >
