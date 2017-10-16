Wreck shuts down I-470 eastbound near Saint Luke's East Hospital - KCTV5

Wreck shuts down I-470 eastbound near Saint Luke's East Hospital

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
(KC Scout) (KC Scout)
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -

Interstate 470 eastbound is closed just past Douglas Street following a rollover wreck involving multiple vehicles. 

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

Multiple emergency vehicles are in the area. 

The wreck happened around 7:31 p.m. Monday evening, according to KC Scout. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News. 

