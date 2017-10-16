Lawrence police investigate 'incident' at 27th Street, Haskell

Police in Lawrence are investigating an 'incident' at 27th Street and Haskell Avenue.

The Lawrence Police Department said the incident involves an individual inside a home who may be armed with a gun.

Several police officers are in the area. It's recommended to avoid it if possible.

We are out on an incident near the intersection of 27th St. and Haskell Ave. involving an individual allegedly armed w/ a gun in a residence — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 16, 2017

