Lawrence police investigate 'incident' at 27th Street, Haskell - KCTV5

Lawrence police investigate 'incident' at 27th Street, Haskell

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

Police in Lawrence are investigating an 'incident' at 27th Street and Haskell Avenue. 

The Lawrence Police Department said the incident involves an individual inside a home who may be armed with a gun. 

Several police officers are in the area. It's recommended to avoid it if possible. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.