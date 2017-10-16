Lawrence police arrest armed man after 7-hour standoff

Police in Lawrence arrested a man armed with a gun Monday after a seven-hour standoff at a home near 27th Street and Haskell Avenue.

Officers say the incident started at about 4:32 p.m. at a home located at 1014 E 27th Street.

Police say they received a call from the suspect while driving to the scene, reporting that he was the one firing shots.

The caller made threats to hurt police officers as well as residents in the area.

Officers established a perimeter around the home and used a rescue vehicle to evacuate nearby residents.

After being in a standoff with the man for over seven hours, the suspect came out of the home armed with a gun. Tactical officers used multiple less-lethal weapons to subdue the man. He was arrested at about 12:46 a.m.

The man was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries and a mental evaluation. No one else was hurt during the incident.

