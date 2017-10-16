Construction on new KCI terminal could be disrupting a grave site

There's new concern for the location of a potential new single terminal airport in Kansas City - or at least what's under the location.

Officials say slave burial grounds can be found among the 11,000 acres owned by Kansas City International Airport.

Descendants of those who once lived there say just because there’s not a headstone doesn’t mean they’re not there.

“Census record show that there were thousands of people living there in the 19th Century and we know most of those folks were buried in large cemeteries," said Mark Rabb, a local archaeologist. "They were typically buried on the farms where they live.”

A final resting place, they say, is disturbed by what city leaders call an economic engine for the region.

Warren Watkins and his brother Bruce say the city has a moral and legal obligation to preserve these burial grounds.

They are not against a new single terminal, but they do want city leaders to come up with a way to honor history and share the stories of Platte County with travelers.

“It’s an opportunity to tell that history through exhibits thru monuments and different structures," Warren Watkins said.

The airport says there’s no evidence of slave grave on sites. KCTV5 tried to sit down with airport officials after speaking with them on Friday, but today they did not return our calls.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.