McCaskill, Blunt pitch Missouri cities for Amazon HQ2

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Missouri's U.S. senators are pitching the Kansas City and St. Louis metropolitan areas as potential sites for Amazon's second headquarters. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) Missouri's U.S. senators are pitching the Kansas City and St. Louis metropolitan areas as potential sites for Amazon's second headquarters. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -

Missouri's U.S. senators are pitching the Kansas City and St. Louis metropolitan areas as potential sites for Amazon's second headquarters.

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican Sen. Roy Blunt touted the state's infrastructure, central location and hiking trails as big pluses in a copy of a letter to Amazon provided by McCaskill's office Monday.

McCaskill and Blunt say Missouri has a "rich history of fostering technology companies." They also touted public transportation, professional sports teams and the state's colleges and universities.

Amazon in September opened the search for a second headquarters and promised to spend more than $5 billion on the site. The Seattle-based company says it would bring up to 50,000 jobs.

Kansas City and St. Louis are among many North American cities vying to become Amazon's second home.

