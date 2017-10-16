Missouri governor headed to United Kingdom, Switzerland - KCTV5

Missouri governor headed to United Kingdom, Switzerland

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is headed to the United Kingdom and Switzerland on his second trade mission.

Greitens is leaving Monday on a trip that will include meetings with government officials, business executives and workforce development leaders. In a news release, Greitens' office said he chose the nations because he sees an opportunity to increase trade, investment and educational and cultural ties. Spokesman Parker Briden said Department of Economic Development acting director Rob Dixon and other staff members will accompany the governor.

The trip is being funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, a nonprofit that has paid for similar trade missions for former governors.

In September, Greitens visited China and South Korea. His office said he met with representatives from the manufacturing, financial services, agriculture and internet retail sectors

