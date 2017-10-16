Residents in Lawrence clean up after storms crash city over weekend

Residents in Lawrence, KS continue cleaning up after storms hit the area over the weekend.

That includes Bill Perkins and his son. A giant sycamore tree crashed into their home in North Lawrence during Saturday night's heavy storms.

"It happened really quickly," Perkins said. "Lots of property damage, but no one hurt.

North Lawrence received the heaviest of the damage.

Ted Boyle, president of the North Lawrence Improvement Association, said his street was completely inaccessible.

"The city is doing a wonderful job helping us clean this up," Boyle said.

While most homes have their power restored, cleaning up all the downed trees and broken limbs could take days.

Boyle said 20 people stopped by to help on Monday.

"Everyone just pitches in together," Perkins said. "The city came by and picked up limbs for people. I wouldn't live anywhere else."

