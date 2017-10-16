Woman out to help stray animals falls victim to crooks

A woman who volunteers at HELP Humane Society was rounding up cats to be fixed for Feral Cat Day, and her van was stolen with animals inside. (Kelli Taylor/KCTV5 News)

A woman who volunteers at HELP Humane Society was rounding up cats to be fixed for Feral Cat Day, and her van was stolen with animals inside.

The woman says she was collecting feral cats to be spayed and neutered Sunday near 104th Street and Smalley Avenue when a young boy distracted her. She believes he was a decoy for thieves to steal her van.

"He asked me about a lost cat, which of course that's my trigger ... of course, I was going to walk over and respond to him. And as soon as my car roared down the street, he hung his head and said, 'I'm sorry,'" she said.

The woman says two cats were inside the van along with a handful of cat traps.

She says Raytown police found her vehicle the next morning at an apartment complex on Utopia but the animals were gone and so was her wallet and cellphone.

"They tried to buy the PlayStation on one of my debit cards. They tried to buy a $400 gift card on another debit card ... both were declined," she said.

While she's thankful the thieves weren't able to clean out her accounts, she says she can't help but worry about the cats.

"Charging him for this would be fantastic. If the cats are dead, charging him for animal cruelty will be fantastic. I just want them back alive," she said.

The woman says the thieves got away with a tank of gas and a couple dollars in quarters. She hopes police find out where the cats and traps were dumped.

