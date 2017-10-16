Lee's Summit native helps preserve officer Thomas Orr's legacy in city’s schools

Officer Thomas Orr died after he was shot at Californio's on Pennsylvania Avenue. (Lee's Summit Police Department)

Lee's Summit police say officer Thomas Orr was "a kid at heart" which is why he was a perfect fit to be a school resource officer.

Now, a former student wants to give back in his name.

“This is a great community that really supports its first responders," said Sgt. Chris Depue with the Lee's Summit Police Department.

Lee’s Summit police are still remembering Orr, who was not on duty when he was shot and killed in Westport earlier this summer.

And now, a Lee’s Summit native is stepping up to help preserve his legacy in the city’s schools.

“We saw the love and compassion he had for the students and the community that he was in and who he was working around and with," said Lorenzo Harrison, youth director at United in Faith Church.

Right now, the goal is to reach $10,000.

"And all donations can be made online," Depue said.

Harrison says the money that goes to the scholarship in Orr’s name is separate from other funds offered by his church.

“I think Thomas would be smiling at us right now knowing that this would be his legacy," Depue said.

If you would like to donate, click here.

