Police find trio of missing Tonganoxie girls, detain person of interest

Two weeks after a shooting on Mass Street that resulted in three deaths and two other injuries, the Lawrence Police Department said two men are in custody with connection to the shooting.More >
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador warned Monday that the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment."More >
Police are investigating a homicide in the 8200 block of Lydia. Kansas City police officers located a dead male on the side of the road just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday night. The cause of death is unknown at this time, but according to police, it does not appear to be from natural causes. Police are looking for information about the case. If you have any tips, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
The Red Cross is assisting people who have been displaced from their mobile home in the 4000 block of East Blacklidge Drive after a fire caused serious damage Sunday night, Oct. 15. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it may have started after someone used a propane torch to kill spiders, according to the Tucson Fire Department. An older woman was carried out of the home by her son with the help of neighbors, according to TFD. TFD said she sustained minor i...More >
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >
Wearing dark sunglasses to hide her tears, Brenda Williams is saddened, but not surprised that her daughter is now charged with murder.More >
There's new concern for the location of a potential new single terminal airport in Kansas City - or at least what's under the location.More >
Authorities in Tonganoxie say three girls who reportedly ran away from their foster home have been found. Police say the girls are safe.More >
