Police find trio of missing Tonganoxie girls, detain person of interest

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Emily, Aimee and Christin Utter were all living in the same foster home until one day they left and never came back. (KCTV5) Emily, Aimee and Christin Utter were all living in the same foster home until one day they left and never came back. (KCTV5)
Rico Rangel Rico Rangel
TONGANOXIE, KS (KCTV) -

Authorities in Tonganoxie say three girls who reportedly ran away from their foster home have been found.

Police say the girls are safe.

When the girls were found, officers also detained Rigoberto Reyes Rangel.

Rangel, who also goes by the name Rico Rangel, had been named as a person of interest in the case.

Emily, Aimee and Christin Utter were all living in the same foster home until one day they left and never came back.

Police say the left their home on Aug. 26. 

Before being found, the three girls have been seen in Kansas City, KS and Kansas City, MO in the area of 31st Street heading toward Van Brunt Boulevard. 

The Tonganoxie Police Department believed the girls are in danger while with Rangel. 

Lt. Jarrod Gill says the search wore on the officers - and on the girls’ great aunt and uncle - who’ve had custody ever since the girls’ mother was deemed unfit.

Police say Rangel is the ex-boyfriend of the girls’ mother - and has a criminal history with opiate narcotics.

