'Person of interest' released after 3 missing Tonganoxie foster children found safe

Emily, Aimee and Christin Utter were all living in the same foster home until one day they left and never came back. (KCTV5)

Police are releasing the man who they say was at one time believed to be a person of interest in the disappearances of three foster girls.

Tonganoxie police chief Jeffery Brandau says police in Kansas City, MO arrested the 48-year-old Rigoberto Reyes Rangel, also known as Rico Rangel, early Tuesday, hours after identifying him as a "person of interest" and saying the 12-, 14- and 15-year-old girls would be "in danger" if they were with him.

Rangel was being detained on a 24-hour investigative hold. However, Kansas City Police Department spokesperson Darin Snapp said police did not have enough evidence to charge him and have released him.

Authorities say the three missing girls, Emily, Aimee and Christin Utter, were found just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and are safe.

Police say the girls lied to Rangel and told him they were being abused at their foster home. Rangel told officers he was only trying to help the girls escape what he thought was an abusive environment.

All three girls were living in the same foster home until they left on Aug. 26 and never came back.

Before being found, the three girls had been seen in Kansas City, KS and Kansas City, MO in the area of 31st Street heading toward Van Brunt Boulevard.

Police say there are no signs that Rico abused or hurt the girls.

Lt. Jarrod Gill says the search wore on the officers - and on the girls’ great aunt and uncle - who’ve had custody ever since the girls’ mother was deemed unfit.

Police say Rangel is the ex-boyfriend of the girls’ mother.

The case led to broader concerns among lawmakers who learned last week during a Statehouse meeting that more than 70 foster children are missing in Kansas. The number of missing represents about 1 percent of the state's foster care population, which is in line with the national average.

