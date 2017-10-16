'Person of interest' released after 3 missing Tonganoxie foster children found safe

Police are releasing the man who they say was at one time believed to be a person of interest in the disappearances of three foster girls.More >
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador warned Monday that the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment."More >
Two weeks after a shooting on Mass Street that resulted in three deaths and two other injuries, the Lawrence Police Department said two men are in custody in connection to the shooting.More >
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >
A mother says an Atlanta hospital is unfairly endangering her 2-year-old son because of his father's mistakes.More >
Students at a New Jersey high school walked out of class in protest of a teacher who told three Spanish-speaking students to “speak American.”More >
Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Monday evening.More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
The Red Cross is assisting people who have been displaced from their mobile home in the 4000 block of East Blacklidge Drive after a fire caused serious damage Sunday night, Oct. 15. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it may have started after someone used a propane torch to kill spiders, according to the Tucson Fire Department. An older woman was carried out of the home by her son with the help of neighbors, according to TFD. TFD said she sustained minor i...More >
