Person of interest named in disappearance of missing girls in Tonganoxie

Authorities say a 3-year-old girl is dead after she fell into a grease pit at an Alabama ice cream shop and drowned.More >
Kid Rock announced Monday that he will visit Kansas City to ring in 2018 with the “The Greatest New Year’s Eve Bash on Earth.” The show, presented by 98.9 The Rock and 106.5 The Wolf, will be held at the Sprint Center on Dec. 31.More >
Police say a man killed his girlfriend's 17-month-old son and stole her car stereo and laptop while she was in the hospital with her dying child.More >
Police in Kansas City are searching for the person responsible for robbing a CVS Pharmacy late Saturday night. It happened at about 10:37 p.m. at the store located at 6244 Brookside Boulevard.More >
A person of interest has been named by the Tonganoxie Police Department in the case of three girls who reportedly ran away from their foster home.More >
As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.More >
The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.More >
A man arrested in Florida after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for meth has received a $37,500 settlement.More >
Two pit bulls have been shot to death in the last week in Springfield, where city officials passed a ban on the dogs earlier this month.More >
Police say the woman walked around the counter as the clerk was having a seizure on the floor and took his wallet from his pocket.More >
