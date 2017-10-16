Person of interest named in disappearance of missing girls in Tonganoxie

Emily, Aimee and Christin Utter were all living in the same foster home until one day they left and never came back. (KCTV5)

A person of interest has been named by the Tonganoxie Police Department in the case of three girls who reportedly ran away from their foster home.

Emily, Aimee and Christin Utter were all living in the same foster home until one day they left and never came back.

Police say the left their home on Aug. 26 of this year.

The person of interest is named Rigoberto Reyes Rangel, who goes by an alias of Rico Rangel.

The three girls have been seen in Kansas City, KS and Kansas City, MO in the area of 31st Street heading toward Van Brunt.

The Tonganoxie Police Department believes the girls are in danger if they are with Rangel.

If you have information about the case, contact the Tonganoxie Police Department at 913-369-3754 or the Leavenworth County Dispatch at 913-682-5724.

