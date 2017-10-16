New parking signs throughout Liberty School District promote inc - KCTV5

New parking signs throughout Liberty School District promote inclusion of people with disabilities

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -

A 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy partnered with Variety Children's Charity to install new disability parking signs throughout the Liberty School District.

“It's important to me because kids like me need those parking spots," said fourth-grader Catie Flournoy. “I have cerebral palsy and that means it's hard for me to walk with my legs.”

Catie used to wear braces and use a walker so access to disability parking was critical, but she ran into some problems.

"I would be unloading her, and parents would be late dropping their kids off at school. I understand that - that panic - but then pulling into the disabled spot next to us or even on the dividing line between the disabled spots and almost running over her, running over me," said Catie's mom, Cathleen Flournoy.

That’s why Catie and her family collaborated with Variety Children’s Charity, an organization that promotes mobility and inclusion of people with disabilities. Together, they were able to install signs throughout the Liberty School District. 

The idea it to put a real face on the parking spots. Each sign has a picture of a local child with the words "think of me, keep it free" on it. 

"There's something to be said for having a face looking at you, especially a sweet face like Catie and Ricky's, to remind you that there is somebody that actually will benefit from parking in that spot," Cathleen Flournoy said.

Signs were installed Monday at Shoal Creek Elementary, Epic Elementary, Liberty High School and the Liberty District Activity Complex. A total of 50 signs will be posted throughout the district. 

