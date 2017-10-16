Former Kansas City firefighter creates works of art without sight

A local firefighter is making the most of his retirement, and what he's decided to do with it, many would call next to impossible. (KCTV5)

Robert Sapp was a Kansas City firefighter for more than a decade until an accident nearly 30 years ago forced him out of the job he misses to this day.

While on the job as a Kansas City firefighter Sapp was a witness to some of the worst, including the Hyatt tragedy.

"So, I mean I've seen stuff. So what I went through is just life's story ... you either get up and keep going or you don't," he said.

It was experiences like that they give him his perspective today. Sapp was involved in an accident that left him completely blind.

"Fighting a fire you go into a house, and it's totally blacked out and that's how I feel like I've gone into a house fire and I just haven't come back out of it yet," he said.

It's no wonder there are people who don't believe him when he says he created his woodworking projects alone, a skill he picked up after losing his vision.

Sapp makes everything from custom cabinets to bunk beds to armoires to humidors.

One humidor will be donated for the Guns and Hoses auction where Sapp is hoping it'll go for at least $250.

All of the money will go to the SAFE fund that gives families of fallen first responders $25,000 immediately after a tragic event.

Sapp says he will never forget the generosity and help he got from his brothers in the department and says he'd never miss an opportunity to help them in return.

The Guns and Hoses fight is at the Kansas City Convention Center this weekend. Several firefighters and police officers will be taking part this year.

If you'd like to help or go to the fights, click here.

