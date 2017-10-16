Kansas City sees increase in firearm thefts

Police records show there has been an unprecedented spike in gun thefts in Kansas City, MO. (KCTV)

Police records show there has been an unprecedented spike in gun thefts in Kansas City, MO.

Police data obtained by the Kansas City Star show the number of annual firearms thefts sharply increasing between 2015 and 2016. Police received just more than 800 gun theft reports in Kansas City last year, compared to less than 600 the year before.

A former special agent in the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms says that too many gun owners are carelessly stowing their firearms in cars, not securing them in locked boxes and failing to record serial numbers to help police if they're stolen.

Police say people should avoid leaving unsecured firearms in vehicles and make sure that any valuables left in a car are completely out of view.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.