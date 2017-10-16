Kansas City sees increase in firearm thefts - KCTV5

Kansas City sees increase in firearm thefts

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Police records show there has been an unprecedented spike in gun thefts in Kansas City, MO. (KCTV) Police records show there has been an unprecedented spike in gun thefts in Kansas City, MO. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

Police records show there has been an unprecedented spike in gun thefts in Kansas City, MO.

Police data obtained by the Kansas City Star show the number of annual firearms thefts sharply increasing between 2015 and 2016. Police received just more than 800 gun theft reports in Kansas City last year, compared to less than 600 the year before.

A former special agent in the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms says that too many gun owners are carelessly stowing their firearms in cars, not securing them in locked boxes and failing to record serial numbers to help police if they're stolen.

Police say people should avoid leaving unsecured firearms in vehicles and make sure that any valuables left in a car are completely out of view.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.