Police search for suspects after armed robbery at CVS in KCMO

It happened at about 10:37 p.m. at the store located at 6244 Brookside Boulevard. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City are searching for the person responsible for robbing a CVS Pharmacy late Saturday night.

It happened at about 10:37 p.m. at the store located at 6244 Brookside Boulevard.

When officers arrived, employees of the store said two suspects entered the business armed with handguns and demanded money.

They say the suspects left the store and ran in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.