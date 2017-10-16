Kid Rock announces "Greatest New Year's Eve Bash on Earth" at Sprint Center

The rock n’ roll icon has proved his presence in a variety of genres ranging from hip-hop and heavy metal to country and classic rock and is sure to jump-start the New Year with a night to remember. (AP)

Kid Rock announced Monday that he will visit Kansas City to ring in 2018 with the “The Greatest New Year’s Eve Bash on Earth.”

The show, presented by 98.9 The Rock and 106.5 The Wolf, will be held at the Sprint Center on Dec. 31.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

The rock n’ roll icon has proved his presence in a variety of genres ranging from hip-hop and heavy metal to country and classic rock and is sure to jump-start the New Year with a night to remember.

Kid Rock launched his latest single, “Tennessee Mountain Top,” receiving positive reviews for the new country hit, and this past July brought with it two spontaneous tracks, “Po-Dunk” and “Greatest Show On Earth,” proving once again that Kid Rock’s talents span a multitude of genres.

The artist recently wrapped up an explosive six-night sold-out run at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, electrifying Motor City with Kid Rock’s greatest hits and setting the arena record with 86,893 attendees.

From singles “Bawitdaba” and “Cowboy” in the ‘90s to a country collaboration with Sheryl Crow on “Picture” that charted No. 4 on the Hot 100 and “All Summer Long” that charted at No. 1 in eight countries across Europe and Australia in 2007, the multi-talented artist and instrumentalist has been recording hits for over a decade with over 26 million albums sold worldwide.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at livenation.com and at the Price Chopper Box Office at the Sprint Center.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.