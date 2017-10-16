Increased tax rebate hopes to bring new movies, commercials to Kansas City

Council members say movies like American Honey and Different Flowers, can help boost the local economy. (KCTV5)

Kansas City may soon become the newest hot spot for filmmakers.

The city is giving them incentives to shoot their projects in the area but it's about more than seeing the skyline on the big screen.

In the past, Missouri has not offered an incentive for filmmakers but council members have decided to change that.

They recently increased a tax rebate from 7.5-percent to 10-percent; something films can now take advantage of.

“A few years ago, there was a movie about veterans in the state of Missouri moving back home. The movie ended up being made in Georgia because they had a tax rebate program and we didn’t’ have anything in Missouri or Kansas City,” 6th District Council Member Scott Taylor said.

American Honey won an award at Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

It also brought big names like Shia Labeouf and award-winning director Andrea Arnold to the Midwest.

When it comes to the impact it had on the city, the Kansas City Film Office says production spent about $100,000 in less than a week.

They say when a hotel, restaurant or attraction is featured in a film it attracts more tourists.

“We have a great opportunity to bring in a lot of the smaller movies, commercials, which bring in a lot of revenue, and TV shows that are made all over the place now," Taylor said. "We need that foot in the door and this small rebate program is our foot in the door to get activity in Kansas City."

But movies aren’t the only ones that can take advantage of the increase.

The rebate also makes it attractive for commercials to shoot in the Midwest.

Many Kansas Citians may remember the “Raising The BBQ” event that happened during the summer and was hosted by the Dixie Project.

During the event, tightrope walkers delivered barbeque on Dixie plates.

It earned a 30-second, nationally televised commercial.

City vendors and local crews were hired to help and officials estimated almost $500,000 were spent.

Kansas City beat out other cities like Atlanta, GA, Nashville, TN, and Austin, TX to host the Dixie Project.

