Increased tax rebate hopes to bring new movies, commercials to Kansas City

Police say a man killed his girlfriend's 17-month-old son and stole her car stereo and laptop while she was in the hospital with her dying child.More >
Police say a man killed his girlfriend's 17-month-old son and stole her car stereo and laptop while she was in the hospital with her dying child.More >
Two pit bulls have been shot to death in the last week in Springfield, where city officials passed a ban on the dogs earlier this month.More >
Two pit bulls have been shot to death in the last week in Springfield, where city officials passed a ban on the dogs earlier this month.More >
Lawyers for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick say he has filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners.More >
Lawyers for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick say he has filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners.More >
Amazon posted a pretty epic brain teaser on their Facebook page last year, asking if people could spot the hidden M&M in a pile of candy corn. And it’s gaining traction online again.More >
Amazon posted a pretty epic brain teaser on their Facebook page last year, asking if people could spot the hidden M&M in a pile of candy corn. And it’s gaining traction online again.More >
Police say the woman walked around the counter as the clerk was having a seizure on the floor and took his wallet from his pocket.More >
Police say the woman walked around the counter as the clerk was having a seizure on the floor and took his wallet from his pocket.More >
Authorities say a 3-year-old girl is dead after she fell into a grease pit at an Alabama ice cream shop and drowned.More >
Authorities say a 3-year-old girl is dead after she fell into a grease pit at an Alabama ice cream shop and drowned.More >
The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.More >
The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.More >
A man arrested in Florida after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for meth has received a $37,500 settlement.More >
A man arrested in Florida after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for meth has received a $37,500 settlement.More >
An 8-year-old girl died Saturday after falling from a cruise ship's interior atrium to a lower deck, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.More >
An 8-year-old girl died Saturday after falling from a cruise ship's interior atrium to a lower deck, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.More >
A pit bull puppy that was beaten, stabbed and stuffed into a suitcase in Florida has died.More >
A pit bull puppy that was beaten, stabbed and stuffed into a suitcase in Florida has died.More >