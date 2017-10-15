Local man honors father with run for Alzheimer's awareness

A local man diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's has someone willing go the extra mile for him - and then some.

It's a story about a son's love for his father.

Marty Seaton joined Facebook specifically to post a video about his dad. At 57, his father was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's.

It was a lot to take for the family that turns to him for everything.

"This is my dad - Mark Seaton," he said in the video. "Three years ago, this father of four and grandfather of nine was given the numbing diagnosis. He always told us that we needed to find a job that would use our mind and not our back because the mind will outlast the body."

Seaton hopes to raise $1,000 for every mile he runs - 100 miles in 32 hours, running through the night, through the hills, through the streams and racing to find a cure.

