Man set free after 23 years in prison: "No one should go through something like that"

By Angie Ricono, Investigative Reporter
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Lamonte McIntyre has been free for about 48 years and he's sitting down and discussing not only the case that sent him to prison, but cell phones and how the world has changed. 

McIntyre was just 17 years old when he was arrested. His defense team argued it was sloppy police work and a crooked cop that sent him to prison. 

Now, he's getting a second chance at freedom. 

"I'm 41, but I don't feel 41," he said. "I haven't had the typical experiences of a 41-year-old man, so I feel youthful. I don't feel like I have 41-year-old life."

More than half of McIntyre's life was spent at Lansing prison. He has always maintained his innocence in a 1994 double murder. 

"No one should go through something like that and people whoever was responsible or had a hand it it should be brought to justice," he said. 

A lot has changed since his conviction. 

He says he's floored by technology in cars and the phones we carry around. He also took his first 'selfie' photograph since he was freed. He was also surprised by The Legends development in KCK. 

McIntrye says he has no idea what the future holds, but he's just thankful to be free after 23 years. 

