2 pit bulls shot to death in Springfield in wake of new ban

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Two pit bulls have been shot to death in the last week in Springfield, where city officials passed a ban on the dogs earlier this month.

The Kansas City Star reports that one family's pit bull was killed Saturday. Police say a neighbor shot the dog when it jumped a fence into a yard and attacked the neighbor's dog.

Police say a woman tried to separate the dogs, but when a man intervened, the pit bull turned on him and he shot the dog.

On Thursday, a Springfield man shot an unleashed pit bull to death because the dog grabbed his leashed dog by the neck while they were out for a walk.

