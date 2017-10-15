18 and counting: Kansas governor's race draws record field - KCTV5

18 and counting: Kansas governor's race draws record field

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas has a record number of candidates for the early stages of its 2018 governor's race.

Even high school students are joining the elected officials and prominent business figures voters would normally expect.

Eighteen candidates have appointed treasurers or committees for a campaign next year, a requirement to raise money. There are 11 Republicans, six Democrats and an independent.

More are likely. The Libertarian Party is expected to have a nominee, and another independent candidate may get into the race.

But no women are running yet.

Still, the current number of candidates tops the previous record of 16 on the primary and general election ballots in 1964.

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback is term-limited but is expected to step down this fall anyway to become U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

