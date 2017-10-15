Northland residents clean up after severe weather rolls through

Residents in the Northland spent Sunday cleaning up after powerful storms Saturday night.

David Mezger’s home on N Grand Avenue did not get damaged, but his yard was filled with downed tree limbs.

“I was gone at the time, but all the neighbors said that the really heavy rain came up and within seconds, a really huge gust of wind – they described it like a microburst – hit and it was all over in like 30 seconds,” said Mezger.

The National Weather Service is reporting wind gusts as high as 65 miles per hour in some areas. Downed trees crushed power lines, fences, and homes.

“I went in the back bedroom to get some batteries because the power was flicking on and off. I heard this wild crash and went out in the living room and saw the damage,” said resident David Caulfield, whose home was damaged by a large tree.

He showed KCTV5 a large hole in his ceiling.

“A bunch of water was coming out of the ceiling […] plaster all over the floor,” said Caulfield. “Yeah, it’s a mess.”

The whole neighborhood was left a mess by the storm, but they’ll recover.

“We just have a lot of work to clean up. These things happen. We just take them in stride,” said Mezger.

Neighbors told KCTV5 they were just thankful no one was hurt and that KCP&L got the power restored relatively quickly.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.