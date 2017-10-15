Keys to victory for Chiefs-Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) breaks a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cortez Allen after making a reception during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game on Jan. 15, 2017 in KC. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The Chiefs look to improve to a 6-0 Sunday against the team that ended Kansas City’s 2016 campaign, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers have won five of the last six matchups with Kansas City, but winning at Arrowhead is still a tall task for any team. The Chiefs have won 14 of their last 16 regular season home games and 20 of their last 25.

While there’s not just one aspect of the game that Kansas City must dominate in order to win, there have been a consistent trend of area’s that have paved the way for success so far.

Red zone offense

Perhaps the single biggest improvement in the offseason, the Chiefs offense went from scoring touchdowns just 45.5 percent of the time in the red zone in 2016, third worst in the NFL, to now ranking fourth overall with a 64.7 conversion rate. The success inside the 20 has helped bump the Chiefs average point total to 32.8 points per game.

Forcing turnovers

The Chiefs have the tenth most takeaways in the NFL, a bit of a down turn from leading the league in forced turnovers last year, but Kansas City has made the most of their opportunities. In the Chiefs’ last four games, Kansas City has forced seven turnovers, turning all seven into scores for a total of 36 points.

4th quarter

Many of the turnovers have come in the 4th quarter, and it’s no coincidence that that’s when the team’s most dominant quarter has been. Justin Houston in the 4th quarter alone has 5 sacks, one fumble recovery for a touchdown and 3 passes defense, one of which led to an interception.

The offense has capitalized scoring 73 total points in the fourth quarter this season, a 14.6 quarter average, good for a plus 39-point differential.

3rd down

The most decisive stat since the start of 2016 has been Kansas City’s 3rd down conversion percentages. Dating back to week one last year, the Chiefs have had the better 3rd down percentage 8 times. They are 8-0 in those games.

Alex Smith

The performance of the veteran quarterback is one of the biggest reasons the team is undefeated, as Smith could be just the 4th quarterback ever to have a 100+ passer rating in each of team's 1st 6 games. The last two to do so, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, went on to win the MVP.

The MVP conversation is not far-fetched so far, with Smith currently leading the NFL in completion percentage at 76.6, yards per attempt at 8.80 and overall season passer rating at 125.8.

The Chiefs have consistently performed at a high level in all these areas, and can afford to take a step back in some, but the winning formula is in place for this week and the remainder of the 2017 season.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.