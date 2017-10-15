Keys to victory for Chiefs-Steelers

An 18-year-old Florida man was arrested on accusations that he sexually assaulted his neighbor and asked if he could do yard work to make amends.More >
An 18-year-old Florida man was arrested on accusations that he sexually assaulted his neighbor and asked if he could do yard work to make amends.More >
Amazon posted a pretty epic brain teaser on their Facebook page last year, asking if people could spot the hidden M&M in a pile of candy corn. And it’s gaining traction online again.More >
Amazon posted a pretty epic brain teaser on their Facebook page last year, asking if people could spot the hidden M&M in a pile of candy corn. And it’s gaining traction online again.More >
An 8-year-old girl died Saturday after falling from a cruise ship's interior atrium to a lower deck, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.More >
An 8-year-old girl died Saturday after falling from a cruise ship's interior atrium to a lower deck, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.More >
Taken together, the accusations weave an alleged history of sexual predation that spans decades. Here are some of the women who have spoken up to tell their traumatic experiences with Weinstein.More >
Taken together, the accusations weave an alleged history of sexual predation that spans decades. Here are some of the women who have spoken up to tell their traumatic experiences with Weinstein.More >
A boil water advisory is in effect for customers within Public Water Supply District #9 in Cass County.More >
A boil water advisory is in effect for customers within Public Water Supply District #9 in Cass County.More >
Police are investigating after two people were shot, one fatally, on Sunday morning.More >
Police are investigating after two people were shot, one fatally, on Sunday morning.More >
The primary threat for severe storms will come in the form of damaging winds, but a few large hail producing storms are possible along with a very, very slim chance for an isolated tornado.More >
The primary threat for severe storms will come in the form of damaging winds, but a few large hail producing storms are possible along with a very, very slim chance for an isolated tornado.More >
A man was struck by an SUV in Miami County and died on Saturday morning.More >
A man was struck by an SUV in Miami County and died on Saturday morning.More >
An officer shot at an erratic driver in Westport on Sunday who tried to hit the officer. A gold vehicle was driving erratically in the area of Westport and Pennsylvania around 2:20 a.m. While still driving erratically, the driver went westbound on Westport and attempted to hit a KCPD officer who was crossing the street at the intersection of Westport and Mill. The officer who was crossing the street fired his duty weapon at the vehicle, which then fled the scene.&n...More >
An officer shot at an erratic driver in Westport on Sunday who tried to hit the officer. A gold vehicle was driving erratically in the area of Westport and Pennsylvania around 2:20 a.m. While still driving erratically, the driver went westbound on Westport and attempted to hit a KCPD officer who was crossing the street at the intersection of Westport and Mill. The officer who was crossing the street fired his duty weapon at the vehicle, which then fled the scene.&n...More >
A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being struck at 40 Hwy. at Pittman Rd. in Independence.More >
A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being struck at 40 Hwy. at Pittman Rd. in Independence.More >